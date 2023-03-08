Verition Fund Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,730 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
