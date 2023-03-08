Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,943.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,880 shares of company stock valued at $204,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

SMMF stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $314.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

