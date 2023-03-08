Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 392,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,672,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

