Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

