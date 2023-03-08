Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

