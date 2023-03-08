Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174,448 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 214,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 160,569 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FRSH opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,997,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,668,233.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,997,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,668,233.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 693,341 shares of company stock worth $10,573,747 and sold 1,265,428 shares worth $19,572,263. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

