Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Price Performance

GoPro stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $802.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

