QuantumScape Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 36,968 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 25,614 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,682,586.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,952 shares of company stock worth $5,937,076. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantumScape Stock Down 5.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a current ratio of 22.91. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 5.29. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

