Eaton Vance Management Has $228,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Down 1.6 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of WELL opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.16, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

