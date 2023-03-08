Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,134 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

