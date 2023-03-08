Srikant M. Datar Sells 382 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

