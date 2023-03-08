ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $40,480.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $40,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,686.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $59,004.33.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $43,120.00.
ContextLogic Stock Performance
ContextLogic stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.
Institutional Trading of ContextLogic
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
