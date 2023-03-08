ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $40,480.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $40,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,686.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $59,004.33.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $43,120.00.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

ContextLogic stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 367,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,291,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

