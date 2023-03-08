Clayton Trier Sells 370 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USPH stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

