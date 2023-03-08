Tali Notman Sells 1,584 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JFrog Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 105,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

