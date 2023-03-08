Tali Notman Sells 1,584 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
JFrog Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
