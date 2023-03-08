Thomas R. Flynn Acquires 1,830 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CSTR opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $22.17.
CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
