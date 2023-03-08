Thomas R. Flynn Acquires 1,830 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

