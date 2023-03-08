Rhoda Phillippo Acquires 2,780 Shares of APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Rating) insider Rhoda Phillippo purchased 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.77 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of A$29,932.26 ($20,088.77).

Rhoda Phillippo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Rhoda Phillippo purchased 560 shares of APA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.77 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of A$6,028.96 ($4,046.28).

APA Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.16.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

