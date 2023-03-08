Carol Meltzer Sells 878 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $661.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,567 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

