Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Rose J. Hudson Sells 600 Shares

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director Rose J. Hudson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $11,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,650.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $188.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

