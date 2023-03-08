South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,900 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $24,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,769,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,715,892.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,308.30.

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $33,196.59.

On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $18,295.20.

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,883.45.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

