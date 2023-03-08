Danielle Burkhalter Sells 757 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $25,397.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,443.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.