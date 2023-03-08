Insider Selling: Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) CFO Sells 2,357 Shares of Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman sold 2,357 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $18,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAVEW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Dave Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,626 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

