Margaret Chow Sells 1,175 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $17,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,302.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $16,921.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.