Margaret Chow Sells 1,175 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $17,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,302.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $16,921.52.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.