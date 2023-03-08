Larry Michael Mertz Sells 33,401 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz sold 33,401 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,366.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 516,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,006.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 497,706 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

