Joseph Vernachio Sells 6,784 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $19,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,505.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Allbirds Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.