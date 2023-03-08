Joseph Vernachio Sells 6,784 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $19,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,505.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allbirds Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Allbirds

A number of brokerages have commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.