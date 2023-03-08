Joseph Vernachio Sells 6,784 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $19,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,505.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allbirds Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.