Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

