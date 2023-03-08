Fred J. Begale Sells 385 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMI opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

