Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 300 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Middleby Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $154.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $175.34.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
