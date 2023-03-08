Joakim Wijkstrom Sells 7,720 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.