Joakim Wijkstrom Sells 7,720 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

