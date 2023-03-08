Arthur S. Cooper Purchases 3,600 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

