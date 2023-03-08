Mark A. Nason Sells 1,093 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.