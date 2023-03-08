Mark A. Nason Sells 1,093 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.
Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.
