Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells 344 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE:AGM opened at $143.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGM. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.
