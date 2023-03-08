Michael Johnson Sells 7,700 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $50,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,411,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,809,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Michael Johnson sold 8,974 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,036.06.
- On Friday, February 24th, Michael Johnson sold 1,101 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $7,299.63.
Flux Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.19. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Flux Power
Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.
