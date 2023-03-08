Timothy Williams Sells 8,437 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $52,646.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,814 shares in the company, valued at $697,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $356.58 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,678 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.