Nina Richardson Sells 3,458 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,235,000 after purchasing an additional 661,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,356,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.