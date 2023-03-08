EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Director Diego A. Rodriguez Sells 3,703 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EngageSmart Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE ESMT opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Articles
