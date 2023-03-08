EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Director Diego A. Rodriguez Sells 3,703 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EngageSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.