Mildred R. Johnson Acquires 1,759 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Mildred R. Johnson bought 1,759 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

