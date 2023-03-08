Insider Buying: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

