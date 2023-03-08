Jason R. Whitaker Sells 3,008 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ SHLS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
