Jason R. Whitaker Sells 3,008 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

