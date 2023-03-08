Russell Goodman Sells 500,000 Shares of Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1 – Get Rating) insider Russell Goodman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total value of A$80,500.00 ($54,026.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company operates through three segments: Debt Solution and Finance Service; Debt Restructuring, Personal Insolvency, and BNPL Service; and Credit Financing. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation, as well as credit funding for corporates and individuals.

