Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Down 1.4 %

HEICO stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.