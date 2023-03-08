Mary Anne Heino Sells 12,189 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 729,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,425,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.