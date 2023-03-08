AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $786,352.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.