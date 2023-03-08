Derek Brummer Sells 25,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

