Brett I. Parker Sells 32,610 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $521,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,799,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,786,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bowlero

BOWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

