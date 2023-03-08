Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a PE ratio of -304.44 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,319.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

