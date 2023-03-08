Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 4,850 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 570.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,327.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

