Amy George Sells 5,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.