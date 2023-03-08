Insider Selling: Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CEO Sells 487,487 Shares of Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 487,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $287,617.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 7.3 %

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 441,791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 226.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Stories

