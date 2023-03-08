Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 3,138 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $242,284.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55.

On Monday, December 12th, Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -467.63 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

