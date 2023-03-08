Carin L. Fike Sells 3,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.